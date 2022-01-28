FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow arrives late tonight with blustery winds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are looking at the second classic Eastern N.C. snow set up in as many weeks. While we won’t see quite as much snow as last Saturday, there will be enough to create hazardous driving conditions all across the area. The snow will start to fall around midnight with flurries reaching their peak around sunrise Saturday. The falling snow will taper off through the morning, fully exiting the East by noon.

Most areas will see about an inch accumulate Saturday morning before the afternoon melt comes. Communities near the Albemarle Sound and Elizabeth City could see totals as high as 2 to 4 inches. The fallen snow will stick around through the weekend despite seeing melt occur both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The melt Saturday afternoon will refreeze Saturday night as temperatures fall to the upper teens by sunrise Sunday. The low 40s Sunday afternoon will help alleviate more of the slick spots on roads.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for communities along and north of HWY 264 from 12AM to 2PM Saturday. (WITN Weather)

Winds will be a big player in the weekend forecast as well. Winds will range between 15 to 25 mph sustained Saturday with gusts hitting the mid 30 mph range. Coupled with highs in the mid 30s, our wind chills will reside in the low to mid 20s for most of the day. Winds will relax Sunday, falling back to a normal 5 to 10 mph northwesterly breeze.

With winds accelerating to 15-25 mph sustained, wind chills will stay in the 20s for most of the day. (WITN Weather)

