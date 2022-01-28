Advertisement

Driver charged in deadly accident where woman struck while walking in Food Lion parking lot

This accident happened in this Food Lion parking lot.
This accident happened in this Food Lion parking lot.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have charged a man in a grocery store parking lot crash where a woman later died.

Officers say 73-year-old Jane Boardman was leaving the Food Lion on East 10th Street on January 17th and walking to her car when she was hit by a GMC pickup truck driven by Spencer Scott, of Elizabethtown.

Police said Scott was making a left turn from one of the aisles of the parking lot when he hit Boardman.

The extent of the woman’s injuries were not known at the time, according to officers.

The 21-year-old Scott was charged by police on Friday with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all counties highlighted in purple. It will be in...
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Snowflakes in the air tonight as coastal low approaches
Michael Mills | Malik Bryant
Victim identified in Kinston teen murder, man charged
Wilfred Sutton
Greenville police: Man charged with assault after crashing car into ex-girlfriend’s apartment
Williamston man pleads guilty to murder, sexual offense of infant daughter
Press conference by family and friends of Brandon Hardy
Family seeking U.S. Justice Department investigation into Pitt County death

Latest News

Customer walking into Lowe's in Greenville
Snow supplies run out in some stores in ENC
Lt. Kyle Magner
Cherry Point officer arrested by deputies on child porn charges
Minott leads Memphis over East Carolina 71-54
Pitt Area Transit System
Pitt Area Transit System inactive Saturday due to winter weather