Driver charged in deadly accident where woman struck while walking in Food Lion parking lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have charged a man in a grocery store parking lot crash where a woman later died.

Officers say 73-year-old Jane Boardman was leaving the Food Lion on East 10th Street on January 17th and walking to her car when she was hit by a GMC pickup truck driven by Spencer Scott, of Elizabethtown.

Police said Scott was making a left turn from one of the aisles of the parking lot when he hit Boardman.

The extent of the woman’s injuries were not known at the time, according to officers.

The 21-year-old Scott was charged by police on Friday with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

