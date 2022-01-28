Advertisement

Deputies charge couple in Pamlico County for vape store robbery

Bobby Barber & Katrina Mahmud
Bobby Barber & Katrina Mahmud(Pamlico County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An employee of a vape shop and her husband are both in jail after an armed robbery at the business last month.

Pamlico County deputies say the hold-up happened on December 16th at the Highway 55 Tobacco and Vape Shop in Grantsboro.

A man broke out the drive-thru window with a crowbar and then demanded money from the clerk. The robber then ran from the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

After an investigation, deputies charged Bobby Barber, 42, and Katrina Mahmud, 41 with robbery with a dangerous weapon and injury to real property.

The two are married, deputies say, and Mahmud worked at the vape shop.

The New Bern couple were both jailed on $30,000 bonds after turning themselves in to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all counties highlighted in purple. It will be in...
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Snowflakes in the air tonight as coastal low approaches
Michael Mills | Malik Bryant
Victim identified in Kinston teen murder, man charged
Williamston man pleads guilty to murder, sexual offense of infant daughter
Wilfred Sutton
Greenville police: Man charged with assault after crashing car into ex-girlfriend’s apartment
Press conference by family and friends of Brandon Hardy
Family seeking U.S. Justice Department investigation into Pitt County death

Latest News

Governor Roy Cooper is talking about COVID-19 in North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. Cooper vetoes attempt by Republican-led legislature to delay 2022 Primary
Maleak Smith | Malik Bryant
Kinston police make second arrest in murder of teenager
Mary Pagliaro
Two charged after Belhaven missing teen found
Onslow County reports 17 deaths from COVID-19 in one week
Onslow County reports 17 deaths from COVID-19 in one week