Deputies charge couple in Pamlico County for vape store robbery

GRANTSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An employee of a vape shop and her husband are both in jail after an armed robbery at the business last month.

Pamlico County deputies say the hold-up happened on December 16th at the Highway 55 Tobacco and Vape Shop in Grantsboro.

A man broke out the drive-thru window with a crowbar and then demanded money from the clerk. The robber then ran from the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

After an investigation, deputies charged Bobby Barber, 42, and Katrina Mahmud, 41 with robbery with a dangerous weapon and injury to real property.

The two are married, deputies say, and Mahmud worked at the vape shop.

The New Bern couple were both jailed on $30,000 bonds after turning themselves in to authorities.

