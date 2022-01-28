Deaths from COVID-19 raise concerns in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Health Department is still piecing together the details of the 17 COVID-19 deaths reported in the span of one week.

“A lot of it has to do with the variant, the omicron variant,” Victoria Reyes, the department’s community relations officer said.

Officials with the health department said most of the 17 who died were on the older side and had underlying health conditions.

“That to me is very, very concerning, just to see something totally rearrange everyone’s lives,” Jacksonville resident Darryl McClemmon said.

“Our community... I think we feel it as a whole. Our hearts and thoughts go out to those families that have lost loved ones through this,” Reyes said.

While the deaths in the county have increased to 310, health officials say vaccination numbers have increased, with 74.2% of the county having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

