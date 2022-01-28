Cherry Point officer arrested by deputies on child porn charges

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Cherry Point officer has been arrested by deputies on child porn charges.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Lt. Kyle Magner, of New Bern, is charged with seven felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and seven felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Craven County deputies say they began investigating the possession and distribution of child pornography in September of 2021. Evidence found during the investigation uncovered several files containing child pornography.

Magner was given a $100,000 secured bond.

