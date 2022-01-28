Advertisement

Greenville Police: Man charged with assault after crashing car into ex-girlfriend’s apartment

Sunshine Lane crash
Sunshine Lane crash(Heath Slavin)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police say a man has been charged following a domestic issue with his former girlfriend when he crashed his car into her apartment Thursday night.

Greenville Police say it happened on Sunshine Lane when Wilfred Sutton got into his car and drove into the apartment.

Sutton is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving. More charges are possible.

No one was hurt but two apartments were damaged.

In photos submitted by viewer Heath Slavin, the building can be seen badly damaged. Slavin told WITN, “You can see all the way through the building.”

Sunshine Lane crash
Sunshine Lane crash(Heath Slavin)

Slavin says the crash occurred at Treetops Apartments.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking the next round of winter weather
Michael Mills | Malik Bryant
Victim identified in Kinston teen murder, man charged
Kinston shooting investigation
Kinston police investigate deadly shooting involving juveniles
Williamston man pleads guilty to murder, sexual offense of infant daughter
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound

Latest News

Williamston man pleads guilty to murder, sexual offense of infant daughter
Williamston man pleads guilty to murder, sexual offense of infant daughter
25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering my first story
25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering my first story
To mark 25 years at WITN, Dave Jordan is revisiting stories that he has covered since 1997.
25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering my first story
Fire destroyed a home on McCrae Street in Grifton Monday morning.
FIRE MARSHAL: Grifton house fire started by space heater