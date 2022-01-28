Greenville Police: Man charged with assault after crashing car into ex-girlfriend’s apartment

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police say a man has been charged following a domestic issue with his former girlfriend when he crashed his car into her apartment Thursday night.

Greenville Police say it happened on Sunshine Lane when Wilfred Sutton got into his car and drove into the apartment.

Sutton is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving. More charges are possible.

No one was hurt but two apartments were damaged.

In photos submitted by viewer Heath Slavin, the building can be seen badly damaged. Slavin told WITN, “You can see all the way through the building.”

Sunshine Lane crash (Heath Slavin)

Slavin says the crash occurred at Treetops Apartments.

