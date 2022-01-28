Belhaven teen found safe

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager who was reported missing in Beaufort County has been found.

Mary Pagliaro’s mother confirmed with WITN Friday morning that her daughter has been found and is safe. Her mother, Kerrie, says Pagliaro is uninjured, but being evaluated at the hospital.

Belhaven police say she was found late Thursday night in Virginia and brought back early Friday morning.

Pagliaro was reported missing in Belhaven on Tuesday.

More updates on the case are expected Friday.

