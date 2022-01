RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort man has won $200,000 from a $5 scratch-off ticket.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Steven Midgette, of Belhaven, bought a Ruby Mine 9X ticket from the Speedway on U.S. 64 East in Plymouth.

Midgette arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and after taxes, brought home $142,021.

