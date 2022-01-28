Advertisement

7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving

Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.(Iron_Man_ via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A 7-year-old Michigan boy was killed instantly when he was run over by a bulldozer Thursday, officials said.

Michigan State Police said in a press release that the boy and his father were working with heavy machinery in a field near their home, with the boy riding on a trailer being pulled by a bulldozer.

Police said the boy fell from the trailer and was run over by the bulldozer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The father and son’s identities were not released. Police said it was an accident and that drugs or alcohol were not a factor.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all counties highlighted in purple. It will be in...
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Snowflakes in the air tonight as coastal low approaches
Michael Mills | Malik Bryant
Victim identified in Kinston teen murder, man charged
Wilfred Sutton
Greenville police: Man charged with assault after crashing car into ex-girlfriend’s apartment
Williamston man pleads guilty to murder, sexual offense of infant daughter
Press conference by family and friends of Brandon Hardy
Family seeking U.S. Justice Department investigation into Pitt County death

Latest News

Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s...
Defense: 3 officers at Floyd killing not trained adequately
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds up his dog Babydog as he comes to the end of his State of...
Gov tells Bette Midler to kiss dog’s ‘hiney’ - and shows it
The shooting happened near the Conrad Playground around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the...
Soccer mom with kids in car caught in hail of bullets at New Orleans playground
Maleak Smith | Malik Bryant
Kinston police make second arrest in murder of teenager
Onslow County school board to vote on secret censure of its own member
Onslow County school board to vote on secret censure of its own member