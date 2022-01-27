Advertisement

Winter weather helps reduce ENC drought conditions

ENC snow melting
ENC snow melting(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The recent winter weather in Eastern Carolina comes with a silver lining for much of the area.

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger says last week’s snow and ice helped alleviate drought conditions across much of our area.

Ironmonger says the next system expected this weekend could drop up to an inch of snow across much of the area and that should help portions of southern counties that are experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions return to normal.

He says while snow can make the roads a bit messy, it can also relieve dry conditions on the soil.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm watch
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking the next round of winter weather
Kinston shooting investigation
Kinston police investigate deadly shooting involving juveniles
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound
Morgan Page | Christopher Allen
Man and woman wanted for stealing and pawning off mechanic parts
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Latest News

Pitt County all-way stop
Pitt County intersection to become four-way stop
Onslow County EMS
Onslow County reports 17 deaths from COVID-19 in one week
Deputies say the shooting happened at this house on Alvin Road.
Sheriff’s office gives findings of New Year’s Day homicide to district attorney
State COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record high for tenth day in row