Winter weather helps reduce ENC drought conditions

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The recent winter weather in Eastern Carolina comes with a silver lining for much of the area.

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger says last week’s snow and ice helped alleviate drought conditions across much of our area.

Ironmonger says the next system expected this weekend could drop up to an inch of snow across much of the area and that should help portions of southern counties that are experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions return to normal.

He says while snow can make the roads a bit messy, it can also relieve dry conditions on the soil.

“It doesn’t run off right into our rivers. The ground is able to soak up that melt, and that, of course, reduces the drought at a faster rate than if we were to, say, get a bunch of rain all at once.”

