‘We should be in the worst of it,’ doctors predict COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow Memorial Hospital says over half of its hospitalizations Tuesday were COVID-19 patients.

“We had one patient in the hospital on Christmas Day with COVID. That quickly ramped up to 20 in about a week, and as of today, we’re at 57. About seven of those patients are in the ICU,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Spencer said.

State Department of Health and Human Services data shows 5,090 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with the virus Tuesday.

CarolinaEast reported 49 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, with two people in the ICU.

However, health experts predict hospitalizations will begin to trend downward, similar to the rest of the country in states’ fights against the omicron variant.

“We’ve generally run a little bit behind many of the other states that see their peaks sooner than we do,” Jim Davis, CarolinaEast Medical Center nursing vice president said.

“Based on projections, it looks like we will have a rapid decrease as well, which we would be perfectly happy with.”

Spencer said Onslow County’s positive rate of infection decreased 10% in the past week.

He says he predicts the virus will continue to become less dangerous. “If the modeling is correct, we should be in the worst of it now and into the next week or so in terms of hospitalizations,” Spencer said.

“As the virus continues to mutate, it may become less and less severe and also, you will have a population already exposed to it. So although you still could get the infection, if you’ve been exposed to it or you’ve been vaccinated, it will be much less severe and again, will be more like the flu, and hopefully even less so and more like the cold.”

