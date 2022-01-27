Advertisement

Washington man who sold fentanyl disguised as other drugs sentenced to 20 years in prison

Dylan Holcomb
Dylan Holcomb(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday for distributing fentanyl and a related firearm violation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Dylan Holcomb, 28, pled guilty on June 24th, 2021 to charges including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking crimes.

WITN reported in March 2020 that Holcomb was arrested after a raid on his home on Tupelo Lane in Pamlico Plantation found a pill press, powered fentanyl, some 1,575 fentanyl-laced pills, some 418 Xanax shaped pills, packaging material, a digital scale, postal shipping packages, and a custom-built 9mm pistol with a suppressor.

Chief Judge Richard Myers II noted the danger posed by using fentanyl in counterfeit pills and its contribution to the ongoing opioid epidemic.

More on this case can be found here.

