Synagogue members reflect on Holocaust Remembrance Day

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the Temple B’nai Sholem in New Bern say they continue to work to shed light on the atrocities of the Holocaust.

“Normally we would have some kind of a program invite the community,” Carla Byrkes, a member of the synagogue said. The temple had to cancel this year because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

Millions of Jewish people and other communities targeted by the Nazi party lost their lives during World War II.

Many books have been written to remember the stories of those who were killed and fought for their lives in Europe during the Holocaust.

“The Holocaust was horrific. It was probably the worst thing that has happened to humanity. Six million Jews were killed industrially, Soviet prisoners of war, non-Jewish Pols,” John Preusser, James Sprunt Community College history professor said.

Several books have fallen under scrutiny, and Maus, an award-winning novel about the Nazis’ persecution of Jews was removed from a school system in Tennessee due to “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a nude woman.

Byrkes feels that these books are an important part of history in schools.

“Yeah it’s pretty horrific, but people should see it, children should see it. I know it’s shocking, but you know what they say about history? If you forget it, they’ll repeat it.”

