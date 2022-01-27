State COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record high for tenth day in row
Published: Jan. 27, 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina has hit a record high for the tenth day in a row.
State Department of Health and Human Services data shows 5,158 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday. That is up from 5,098 recorded on Tuesday. The record-high number of hospitalizations has grown since Jan. 17th.
The number of COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday is 28,753. The state’s positive test rate as of Tuesday is 30.1%.
