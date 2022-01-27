Advertisement

State COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record high for tenth day in row

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina has hit a record high for the tenth day in a row.

State Department of Health and Human Services data shows 5,158 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday. That is up from 5,098 recorded on Tuesday. The record-high number of hospitalizations has grown since Jan. 17th.

The number of COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday is 28,753. The state’s positive test rate as of Tuesday is 30.1%.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm watch
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking the next round of winter weather
Kinston shooting investigation
Kinston police investigate deadly shooting involving juveniles
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound
Morgan Page | Christopher Allen
Man and woman wanted for stealing and pawning off mechanic parts
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Latest News

Hospitalizations hit record-high in NC
‘We should be in the worst of it,’ doctors predict COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease
State COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record high
Former state health secretary taking CEO position with health care company
Former state health secretary taking CEO position with health care company
A universal coronavirus vaccine wouldn't just cover the variants that cause COVID-19 but also...
Scientists considering pan-coronavirus vaccine