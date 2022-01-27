Road crews watching and waiting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -With eyes on the potential for more wintry weather this weekend in eastern Carolina, public works crews are bracing for another snow chance but waiting before deciding what action to take.

Greenville Director of Public Works, Kevin Mulligan says they’re considering, “Snowfall amount, how much ice there’s gonna be, are we gonna get a lot of rain ahead of time?”

The good news is, WITN meteorologists are not forecasting freezing rain for this weekend.

Last week’s winter storm was taxing for crews in Greenville who worked 12-hour shifts after rain turned to sleet and freezing rain before snowfall Friday.

In Kinston, interim Public Services Director Steve Miller says they can treat the roads in the city 24 hours before a storm but there are challenges when doing it early.

Miller says, “Salt brine is a great thing and does provide a lot of pre-treatment opportunities to keep roads from getting too icy but if you have events where you’re gonna have a significant amount of rain ahead of the frozen precipitation then a lot of times that’ll reduce the impact that the salt brine has, it’ll wash off. We don’t usually switch to the harder rock salt unless it’s gonna get extremely cold.”

Mulligan says, “What’s really gonna help the best is just having a sunny day. Even if it’s 25 degrees, that sun’s gonna start melting the snow and ice out there. This will be the third weekend in a row they’re working around the clock so we could use a break but they’re gonna be there, there for the residents and they’re gonna work hard and no matter what type of storm we get we’re gonna be working to combat it to get the roads back to normal.”

Mulligan says Greenville Public Works will start making the anti-icing, or brine solution Thursday and fill the tanks to apply to the roads Thursday night or Friday morning after receiving the latest forecast of rainfall amounts.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.