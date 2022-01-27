Kinston man charged with killing one teen, wounding two others

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with fatally shooting one teenager and wounding two others.

Kinston police charged Malik Bryant, 24, of Kinston with an open count of murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder. Bryant is being held in the Lenoir County Detention Center under no bond.

Officers accuse him of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy on Mitchell Street near West Blount Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Two other teenage boys, ages 13 and 17, were shot and are currently at Vidant Medical Center in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call Kinston police at 252-939-4020, Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

