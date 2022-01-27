Advertisement

Pizza Hut adds ‘Spicy Lover’s Pizza’ to its menu

Pizza Hut adds a spicy pizza to its menu for a limited time.
Pizza Hut adds a spicy pizza to its menu for a limited time.(Pizza Hut via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve ever smothered your pizza with hot sauce to give it a kick, starting now you can grab a spicy pizza from Pizza Hut.

The company just added the “Spicy Lover’s Pizza” to their menu.

The pie is loaded with spicy marinara sauce, two types of pepperoni, red jalapeño peppers and a custom-made topping with herbs and crushed chili peppers.

You can get it in three different versions, double pepperoni, chicken and pineapple, and a veggie version topped with green bell peppers, onions and mushrooms.

A large order of the limited time pizza costs $13.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm watch
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking the next snow chance
Kinston shooting investigation
Kinston police investigate deadly shooting involving juveniles
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound
Morgan Page | Christopher Allen
Man and woman wanted for stealing and pawning off mechanic parts
Rabid raccoon gets in Kinston house, bites person & dog

Latest News

British designer Stella McCartney created a blue tuxedo dawned with Minnie’s iconic polka dots.
Minnie Mouse to wear her first pantsuit in honor of Women’s History Month
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger retires after 18 seasons
Transgender guest wearing skirt denied service at Atlanta restaurant
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis