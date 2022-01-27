Advertisement

Pitt County intersection to become four-way stop

Pitt County all-way stop
Pitt County all-way stop(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Jan. 27, 2022
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A busy intersection in Eastern Carolina is set to become a four-way stop next week.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the intersection of Highway 102 and County Home Road in Pitt County will be converted to the four-way stop on Feb. 1st.

The DOT says the changes are coming after a review of safety issues and crash patterns at the intersection, which is about seven miles south of Greenville and four miles east of Ayden.

The DOT says it will be adding stop signs and pavement markings. Drivers in the area are advised to watch out for crews.

