Onslow County reports 17 deaths from COVID-19 in one week

Onslow County EMS
Onslow County EMS(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County health officials are reporting that 17 county residents have died from COVID-19 in the span of one week.

County officials say the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the county is 310.

Officials say there are 27 active clusters of COVID-19 in Onslow County, up from 14 a week ago at this time.

The active number of COVID-19 cases in the county is 2,864, according to county officials.

We’re told vaccinations continue to climb in Onslow County, as 74.1% of residents have received at least one shot, compared with 65% of the population statewide.

