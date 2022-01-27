Onslow County reports 17 deaths from COVID-19 in one week
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County health officials are reporting that 17 county residents have died from COVID-19 in the span of one week.
County officials say the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the county is 310.
Officials say there are 27 active clusters of COVID-19 in Onslow County, up from 14 a week ago at this time.
The active number of COVID-19 cases in the county is 2,864, according to county officials.
We’re told vaccinations continue to climb in Onslow County, as 74.1% of residents have received at least one shot, compared with 65% of the population statewide.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.