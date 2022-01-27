Advertisement

Multi-county drug investigation leads to 60 arrests

Craven County Sheriff Hughes speaks at multi-county drug investigation presser
Craven County Sheriff Hughes speaks at multi-county drug investigation presser(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Sixty suspects have been arrested in a multi-county investigation into drugs in Eastern Carolina.

Craven, Carteret, and Pamlico counties investigated and charged people with more than 70 total felony charges linked to the manufacturing, selling, and delivery of drugs like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine. Thirty-two felony charges were related to drug trafficking and 22 charges were a result of the possession of these drugs.

“These are serious charges and we aggressively go after those that want to sell this poison in our communities. And we will continue to do so and we’ll continue to do it as a united front.” Sheriff Chip Hughes said.

Officers also seized guns and cash from people arrested.

