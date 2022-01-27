Advertisement

MLB not requiring COVID-19 vaccines for minor leaguers

This image shows the logo for Major League Baseball.
This image shows the logo for Major League Baseball.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will not require players with minor league contracts to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this season but is mandating that most staff receive the shots.

While players with major league contracts are unionized and rules regarding them must be negotiated by the Major League Baseball Players Association, players with minor league contracts are not collectively organized.

“Our expert consultants have advised that fully up-to-date vaccination of all on-field staff and others with close player contact provides a safer environment in which to prevent infection and transmission,” MLB said in a statement Thursday.

MLB’s decision was first reported by ESPN.

“Reasonable accommodations will be considered for staff members who receive an exemption to this requirement. Such exemptions will be considered on an individual basis and in accordance with state law. We continue to strongly encourage vaccination among minor league players and make resources available to minor league teams and players toward that goal,” MLB said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

