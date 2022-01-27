Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing K-9 now charged with killing father

Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.
Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.(Source: Houston Police Dept via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog has now been charged with murder in the death of his father, whose body was found hidden in his home’s garage.

Court records show Ryan Mitchell Smith remained jailed Thursday after prosecutors accused him of killing his father, Cameron Smith, by using a 15-pound dumbbell to hit him three times in the head.

Cameron Smith’s death came after Ryan Smith was released from jail following his arrest Saturday on charges related to trying to steal a car and attacking the police dog.

Smith’s attorney has said his client has a history of mental illness.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm watch
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking the next round of winter weather
Kinston shooting investigation
Kinston police investigate deadly shooting involving juveniles
Michael Mills | Malik Bryant
Victim identified in Kinston teen murder, man charged
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound
Morgan Page | Christopher Allen
Man and woman wanted for stealing and pawning off mechanic parts

Latest News

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded...
3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout
This photo provided by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance shows a burrowing owl in a habitat...
Fake poop helps evicted owls settle into new neighborhood
Oscar Rosales, 51, was taken into custody at a hotel in Mexico along the U.S. border,...
No bond for man charged in Houston-area deputy’s death
3G is phasing out, rendering older cell phones obsolete
3G to 5G will leave millions of devices obsolete
Victim identified in Kinston teen murder, man charged