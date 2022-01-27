Mail delivery delays? COVID-19 and staff shortages could be to blame

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Are you experiencing problems getting your mail? A number of residents in a Greenville neighborhood say that’s exactly what’s happening to them.

Greenville resident Ann Bristow says during a period this month, she wouldn’t receive mail for days.

“On January 10, I got an email from the post office. I was supposed to get my W2 and we’re waiting on a letter from the VA for my husband and we kept going out to the mailbox. No letter, no mail,” Bristow said.

Other residents of the Taberna Greenville neighborhood say they’re experiencing the same thing.

Necee Brown tells WITN she reached out to the post office for help.

“An employee told me, people are out because of COVID and their parents and they have children that have COVID so they can’t deliver mail,” Brown said.

Ann Bristow took it a step further and reached out to local leaders.

“I’ve sent an email to Thom Tillis, I know Dr. Murphy has been contacted by one of the neighbors,” Bristow said.

WITN reached out to Congressman Murphy. He said he’s received several complaints from his constituents and has been in contact with representatives of the United States Postal Service.

Murphy confirmed that a source of delivery problems has been staff shortages.

“Fortunately, it sounds like the ship is going to get turned around in the right direction, and I have a commitment to get this turned around by the end of the week,” Murphy said.

“I understand that this has affected businesses, it’s affected people receiving medication, it’s been a very big deal and we’ve been working with our postal colleagues about trying to get this corrected.”

WITN reached out to the USPS for comment. It sent the following statement, in part:

“There are some postal employees out due by unforeseen circumstances. Most customers are experiencing regular mail delivery, and impacted customers should see delivery return to normal soon.”

The USPS also said it will continue to authorize overtime to employees to work the time necessary to deliver mail. The agency said it will also be expanding mail deliveries to early mornings, late evenings, and even Sundays to ensure that customers receive everything on time.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.