Kinston Police investigate deadly shooting

Kinston shooting investigation
Kinston shooting investigation(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One juvenile is dead and two other juveniles injured following a shooting Wednesday night in Kinston.

Kinston Police say they responded to the 400 block of Mitchell Street around 8:30 p.m. where they found one person dead and two others injured. The injured were airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Police have not said what condition they are in.

WITN has a reporter on the scene and will have a live update on WITN News at 11:00 p.m.

We’ll continue to update the story as we learn more.

