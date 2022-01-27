Kinston Police investigate deadly shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One juvenile is dead and two other juveniles injured following a shooting Wednesday night in Kinston.

Kinston Police say they responded to the 400 block of Mitchell Street around 8:30 p.m. where they found one person dead and two others injured. The injured were airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Police have not said what condition they are in.

