Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) goes up to dunk in front of Indiana Pacers forward...
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) goes up to dunk in front of Indiana Pacers forward Torrey Craig (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The Hornets won 158-126. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ MAST | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on threes, also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 threes.

Indiana was led by Goga Bitdaze and rookie Isaiah Jackson, who both scored 17 points.

