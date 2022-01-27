Advertisement

ENC Tech Bridge established in Craven County

ENC Tech Bridge unveiling
ENC Tech Bridge unveiling(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Fleet Readiness Center East and Craven County partnered Thursday to formally acknowledge the establishment of the ENC Tech Bridge.

Fleet Readiness Center East and Craven County unveiled the new ENC Tech Bridge’s logo and other projects Thursday.

The ENC Tech Bridge is the latest addition to the United States Navy. Its goal is to bring regional government, industry, and academia together to further an ecosystem focused on innovation. The tech bridge is supposed to help regional governments, industries, academies, and naval labs collaborate.

“This launch with the secretary of the Navy and Congressman Murphy is just going to accelerate that,” Col. Thomas Atkinson, Fleet Readiness Center East commanding officer said.

The ENC Tech Bridge will service members around the globe. The Naval Agility Office, or NavalX, spearheaded the project.

