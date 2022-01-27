Elizabeth City police charge Windsor man with murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police have announced an arrest surrounding a Tuesday murder.

Elizabeth City police said that Tyshaun Thompson, 27, of Windsor, turned himself in to deputies in Bertie County.

Thompson was charged with the murder of Tyrone Armstead, 33, of Edenton which police said happened Tuesday night around 8:46 in the area of Walkers Avenue near Westway Drive in Elizabeth City.

Thompson is being held without bond and has a first appearance scheduled for Thursday.

