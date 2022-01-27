Advertisement

DOT crews prep roads ahead of another chance of winter weather

DOT crews are prepping the roads for potential winter weather.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Department of Transportation crews were out brining the roads again Thursday morning ahead of the anticipated winter weather that could be headed our way this weekend.

Crews were seen prepping the roads in both Lenoir and Pitt counties early Thursday.

WITN meteorologists say this system won’t to be as impactful as the snow we saw last weekend, but many communities will likely see snow Saturday morning. A winter storm watch is in effect for counties along and north of Highway 264 from late Friday night through midday Saturday.

Last week’s winter storm was taxing for crews in Greenville who worked 12-hour shifts after rain turned to sleet and freezing rain before snowfall on Friday.

