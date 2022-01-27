Advertisement

Carteret County man arrested on child porn charges

Bradley Morgan
Bradley Morgan(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man has been arrested on charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Bradley Morgan, of Newport, was charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, distribution of materials.

Deputies say Morgan was charged due to an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Detectives executed a search warrant on Tuesday at Morgan’s home in the Broad Creek community. Evidence and equipment used in the crime was seized.

Morgan appeared in court for the first time Thursday. His bond was set at $500,000.

