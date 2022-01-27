Advertisement

Beaufort man facing heroin charges following arrest by deputies

Falanta Simmons
Falanta Simmons(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing several charges surrounding an arrest over heroin.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said that Falanta Simmons, 34, of Beaufort, is charged with six counts of level three trafficking in heroin.

Detectives said Simmons was arrested during a traffic stop on Monday.

Investigators said it follows a controlled purchase of over an ounce of suspected heroin and fentanyl.

He’s being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $2.5 million bond.

Deputies said that Simmons is a repeat offender and has served time for drug sales.

He’s due in court on February 11th.

