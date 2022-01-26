Two teenage girls missing from Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teens.

The 15-year-old girls left home after being dropped off at home after school by their parents about two weeks ago.

Duplin County deputies say Meylin Flores and Jashlin Alvarenga have a history of running away from home.

Flores is 4′11″ tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Alvarenga is 5′4″ tall, weighs 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on these two girls should call the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.