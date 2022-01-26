Advertisement

Two teenage girls missing from Duplin County

Deputies say the two have a history of running away from home.
Deputies say the two have a history of running away from home.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teens.

The 15-year-old girls left home after being dropped off at home after school by their parents about two weeks ago.

Duplin County deputies say Meylin Flores and Jashlin Alvarenga have a history of running away from home.

Flores is 4′11″ tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Alvarenga is 5′4″ tall, weighs 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on these two girls should call the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150.

