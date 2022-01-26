Two men from out of state arrested with more than 11 pounds of meth

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says two men were arrested Tuesday with more than 11 pounds of meth.

Deputies say Adrian Garcia, of Laural, Maryland, and Santos Rios, of Kent, Washington were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine by possession and delivery.

Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Toyota pickup truck on U.S. 64 just outside of Rocky Mount. They say they interviewed the driver and passenger and found that they had different stories of where they were heading.

A K-9 was sent out to search the truck and found more than 11 pounds of meth. Deputies say the meth has a street value of more than $180,000.

Garcia and Rios were jailed under $2 million bonds each.

