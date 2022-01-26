Advertisement

Teacher of the Week: Austin Andrews from Washington Montessori Public Charter School

Austin Andrews
Austin Andrews(Austin Andrews)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for January 26 is Austin Andrews from Washington Montessori Public Charter School.

Andrews teaches fourth through sixth grades and was nominated through a handwritten letter by four of her students. She has been teaching at the school since 2013.

Originally from Raleigh, Andrews received her Bachelor’s degree from NC State University. She then moved to Eastern North Carolina to pursue an elementary teaching license at ECU.

In her free time, Andrews enjoys spending time with her husband and two sons, cooking, reading and spending time on the water.

The person who nominated Mrs. Andrews wrote, “We are students in Mrs. Andrews’ class at Washington Montessori Public Charter School. We have a request to have Mrs. Andrews for Teacher of the Week.

We really appreciate the things that they have done for us, and all the things they did to make this classroom be the best of the best.

About Mrs. Andrews: We all love Mrs. Andrews. She’s crafty, has the cutest puppy and is one of the most exquisite humans we know. She has taught all eight years at this school and has been very, very, VERY helpful. She is very amazing when it comes to learning. She has made a big impact in our lives. Whoever comes next will appreciate her hard work and concentration.

Mrs. Andrews is the best teacher on God’s green Earth.

Sincerely, The Class”

Congratulations Mrs. Andrews!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

