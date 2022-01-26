Advertisement

State COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record high

(KBTX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - More people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina than ever before.

State Department of Health and Human Services data shows 5,090 people were hospitalized with the virus Tuesday.

The previous record high was just the day before, as the number of hospitalizations soared past 5,000 for the first time.

The percentage of people in North Carolina vaccinated against COVID-19 (excluding the booster) is at 60%. The percentage of people vaccinated also with the booster is 46%.

