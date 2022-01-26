Silver Alert issued for Wilson man

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

The state Department of Public Safety says 86-year-old Jose Castillo Monge is missing and believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Crescent Drive in Wilson.

Castillo Monge is described as having white hair but bald on top, standing five feet, six inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, and having brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweater, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Castillo Monge or has information about his disappearance is asked to call the Wilson Police Department at (252)-399-2323.

