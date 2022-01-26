Advertisement

Second teen turns himself in to police after Sunday shooting of teen

(WGCL File photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say a teen turned himself in Wednesday to their police department for the fatal shooting of another teen.

Police say he is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the homicide that took place on Hurt Drive. The teen will be placed in a juvenile facility.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the murder and are asking if anyone has information, to call (252) 972-1411.

Rocky Mount police previously said all persons involved in the shooting were known to each other.

Another 17-year-old was already facing charges after the victim was found shot at a home on Hurt Drive at 3:10 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim was taken to UNC Nash Health Care, where they later died.

The 17-year-old was charged with accessory after the fact and is at a juvenile facility.

