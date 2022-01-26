Advertisement

Report ranks several ECU programs number one

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A recent report has ranked some of East Carolina University’s programs number one in the country.

The U.S. News and World Report ranked ECU’s online graduate programs in business, criminal justice, education, and nursing best in the nation.

Online master’s programs in the ECU College of Nursing were ranked in the top 15% or 29th out of 194 schools listed.

ECU Nursing also was ranked fifth out of 25 U.S. schools offering the best online master’s programs for veterans.

ECU’s online graduate program in criminal justice is the only school in North Carolina on the list, ranking 21st out of 85 and in the top 25 of schools recognized.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bland | King | Parker
Store cameras help nab stolen surveillance camera suspects
Dr. Mandy Cohen
Former state health secretary taking CEO position with health care company
The Highway Patrol said for the most part, drivers heeded warnings and stayed off the highways...
Some schools delaying classes Tuesday as ice remains a concern on back roads
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said it happened around 1:00 a.m.
Yacht runs aground on Ocracoke Island
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity

Latest News

Healthcare expert supports Pfizer’s Omicron vaccine study
General view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, file)
Healthcare expert supports Pfizer’s Omicron vaccine study
Liberty Tax mascot
Experts share advice as tax season begins
Quality Collision Repair in Winterville
ENC body shops struggle to get parts