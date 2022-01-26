Report ranks several ECU programs number one

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A recent report has ranked some of East Carolina University’s programs number one in the country.

The U.S. News and World Report ranked ECU’s online graduate programs in business, criminal justice, education, and nursing best in the nation.

Online master’s programs in the ECU College of Nursing were ranked in the top 15% or 29th out of 194 schools listed.

ECU Nursing also was ranked fifth out of 25 U.S. schools offering the best online master’s programs for veterans.

ECU’s online graduate program in criminal justice is the only school in North Carolina on the list, ranking 21st out of 85 and in the top 25 of schools recognized.

