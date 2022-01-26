Rabid raccoon gets in Kinston house, bites person & dog

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A raccoon was captured in Kinston after biting a person and their dog.

The Lenoir County Health Department says the North Carolina State Laboratory confirmed that the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

Lenoir County Spokesman Bryan Hanks says earlier this week, Kinston police officers responded to a call about a raccoon entering a home and biting a person and their dog. The officers were able to capture the raccoon in the northwestern part of the city between Carey Road and Herritage Street.

Hanks said the person bitten sought medical treatment and the dog was up to date on its vaccines.

“I want to remind people that rabies is a dangerous disease for both people and animals,” LCHD Director Pamela Brown said. “Please let the Health Department, the hospital or your doctor know if you have been scratched or bitten by or have handled an animal that could be rabid. Please do not approach or touch an animal that could be rabid; call Animal Control instead.”

Hanks says people should have pets vaccinated for rabies and keep them away from wild or stray animals.

Anyone with questions or concerns about rabies is encouraged to call the Lenoir County Health Department at 252-526-4200. For information about vaccinating pets for rabies, people are encouraged to contact a veterinarian.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.