Possible arson investigation underway in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI is investigating whether arson caused a fire that destroyed a Duplin County home overnight.

Crews were called to the home on Highway 41/111 outside of Beulaville just before 3:00 a.m.

Authorities would not say if anyone was at home when the fire broke out.

In addition to the home, several vehicles were also burned in the fire.

Fire departments from Beulaville, Chinquapin, Lyman, Potters Hill, and Fountaintown put out the fire.

