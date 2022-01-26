Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which type of snow accumulates to the highest amount?

There are 2 main types of snow; dry and wet.
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern North Carolina is often near the borderline between rain and snow in the winter. So, more often than not, when we get snow, it is a wet snow which is great for making snow people and snowballs. Colder locations tend to get more dry, powdery snow. Skiers love the powder which flies behind their skis. So, which form of snow accumulates to the highest amount.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Jan 26
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Jan 26(WITN)

Since their are only 2 options, I can’t give you a hint without giving it away. Make a selection and see below to see how you did.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Jan 26
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Jan 26(WITN)

Dry snow amounts to higher accumulations because it is light weight and doesn’t pack down like wet snow does. The powdery form is not good for making a snowman. It can also get blown around more leading to drifts of snow.

The wet snow can lead to icy snow after a hard freeze at night following the snowfall. The ratio of snow inches to liquid water is typically 10 to 1. Dry snow can accumulate to a ratio of 20 to 1, so 1 inch of rain would make 20 inches of snow. In most of our wet snows, 1 inch of rain would equate to 10 inches of snow. - Phillip Williams

