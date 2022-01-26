Pet of the Week: Gazpacho

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you need a fun-loving snow buddy, look no further than Gazpacho.

Gazpacho is a Dutch Sheppard mix that is sure to brighten up your life.

Volunteers with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina say she’s been living in a foster home and recently became a huge fan of snow! They say she loves the outdoors, sleeping in her crate and will choose a plastic water bottle over pet store toys any day.

She is warming up to her leash and is almost fully house trained. They say she is shy at first, but after you let her sniff you, she’ll welcome all the cuddles!

If you’re interested in Gazpacho or any of the pets at the humane society, head to their website.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.