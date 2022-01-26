Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Gazpacho

Gazpacho
Gazpacho(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you need a fun-loving snow buddy, look no further than Gazpacho.

Gazpacho is a Dutch Sheppard mix that is sure to brighten up your life.

Volunteers with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina say she’s been living in a foster home and recently became a huge fan of snow! They say she loves the outdoors, sleeping in her crate and will choose a plastic water bottle over pet store toys any day.

She is warming up to her leash and is almost fully house trained. They say she is shy at first, but after you let her sniff you, she’ll welcome all the cuddles!

If you’re interested in Gazpacho or any of the pets at the humane society, head to their website.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Mandy Cohen
Former state health secretary taking CEO position with health care company
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said it happened around 1:00 a.m.
Yacht runs aground on Ocracoke Island
Us-64 mobile home crash
Mobile home crash blocks traffic on US-64 near Zebulon
Darius Sessoms -- Cannon Hinnant
State seeking death penalty for man accused of killing 5-year-old Wilson boy
The deputy was critically injured nearly three weeks ago when his cruiser hydroplaned.
Bertie County deputy critically injured in accident three weeks ago returns home

Latest News

Persephone
Saving Graces: Persephone
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Persephone
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Persephone
Cookie
Pet of the Week: Cookie
Rocky
Saving Graces: Rocky