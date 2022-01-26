Advertisement

Moderna begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna has begun testing an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster in healthy adults.

The company announced Wednesday that the first participant had received a dose. Earlier this week, competitor Pfizer began a similar study of its own reformulated shots.

It’s not clear whether global health authorities will order a change to the vaccine recipe in the wake of the hugely contagious omicron variant. The original vaccines still offer good protection against death and severe illness. Studies in the U.S. and elsewhere show a booster dose strengthens that protection and improves the chances of avoiding even a milder infection.

Moderna pointed to a small study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday that showed antibodies able to target omicron persisted for six months after a booster dose, although the levels were dropping.

Moderna’s new study will enroll about 600 people who already have received either two doses of the company’s original shots or two plus a booster dose. All the volunteers will receive a dose of the experimental omicron-matched version.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Mandy Cohen
Former state health secretary taking CEO position with health care company
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said it happened around 1:00 a.m.
Yacht runs aground on Ocracoke Island
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Rain to snow to kick off the weekend
Darius Sessoms -- Cannon Hinnant
State seeking death penalty for man accused of killing 5-year-old Wilson boy
Us-64 mobile home crash
Mobile home crash blocks traffic on US-64 near Zebulon

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed signals plan to start raising rates as soon as March to combat high inflation
Federal Reserve signals an interest rate hike by mid-March.
Fed: Powell speaks amid market turmoil
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Firefighter says she urged officers to let her help Floyd
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
3 charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound, severely beaten