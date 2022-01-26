Advertisement

Man and woman wanted for stealing and pawning off mechanic parts

Morgan Page | Christopher Allen
Morgan Page | Christopher Allen(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County deputies say a man and woman from Macclesfield are wanted for breaking into and stealing from a mechanics shop in Chocowinity.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says Christopher Allen, 34, and Morgan Page, 28, are wanted for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Deputies say a Chocowinity diesel mechanics shop owner reported being broken into and stolen from on Jan. 16th. Allen and Page and their vehicle were captured on the shop’s surveillance system. Deputies say they learned the two pawned a piece of the stolen property at a pawn shop in Tarboro.

Anyone who knows the location of Allen and/or Page is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111 or a local law enforcement agency.

