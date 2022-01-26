Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Snow chance returns Saturday; Cold winds blowing

Rain may change to snowflakes by sunrise Saturday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another snow chance is returning to Eastern North Carolina this weekend. While this system doesn’t appear to be as potent for ENC as the one last weekend, several communities may see snowflakes Saturday morning.

This next storm will bring primarily rain to eastern North Carolina late Friday into Friday night. As the cold air creeps eastward, we could be see the rain change over to snow late Friday night and exit Saturday.. Model trends are showing under 1″ for most areas currently, but this storm will warrant close watching for possible shifts in track and impacts. Northeastern NC appears to have the highest chance for more snow. Keep your eyes on the Friday night-Saturday morning timeframe as we track the evolution of this next system.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. High of 40. Wind: N 10-15.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and chilly. High of 42. Wind NE 5-10.

Friday

Mostly cloudy with rain developing on the coast and spreading inland. High 48. NE 10-15.

Saturday

Morning snow showers ending by midday. High 37. Wind: NW 10-20.

