Jacksonville police investigating fatal crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that the crash occurred on Piney Green Road in the area of Marian Place at 3:18 p.m. A vehicle was struck and 51-year-old Michelle Waldron died at the scene.

The crash is being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call the department’s traffic division at 910-455-1472.

