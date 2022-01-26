Advertisement

Jacksonville police investigating fatal crash

(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that the crash occurred on Piney Green Road in the area of Marian Place at 3:18 p.m. A vehicle was struck and 51-year-old Michelle Waldron died at the scene.

The crash is being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call the department’s traffic division at 910-455-1472.

