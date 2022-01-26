Advertisement

Hotel project underway in uptown Greenville

Hilton Garden Inn groundbreaking
Hilton Garden Inn groundbreaking(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new hotel project is officially underway in uptown Greenville.

Representatives from East Carolina University and the City of Greenville broke ground on the Hilton Garden Inn project Wednesday along with developers from the hotel.

The eight-story hotel is being built at 419 Evans Street behind the city parking garage. It will be within walking distance to ECU and will feature 101 rooms and other amenities, including a rooftop bar. City officials say it will bring business to local restaurants and stores.

Plan for how the Hilton Garden Inn will look
Plan for how the Hilton Garden Inn will look(WITN)

“We’re really thrilled to be able to see a hotel in our Uptown District,” said Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly.

The hotel is expected to open during the summer of 2023.

