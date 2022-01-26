Healthcare expert supports Pfizer’s Omicron vaccine study

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Newly boosted against COVID-19, Bill Edwardson of Onslow County said if it comes to it, he’d get a future vaccine focused on the highly contagious Omicron variant.

“I leave those kinds of decisions up to people that know what they’re doing,” Edwardson said.

On Tuesday, scientists with Pfizer said a trial for a vaccine that would specifically protect against Omicron is underway.

Dr. Rachel Roper, East Carolina University microbiology and immunology professor, said the trial is a good move despite evidence that the variant has peaked.

“The way that Omicron has taken over pretty much the whole world now, I think [the] next variants that come up are probably going to be based on Omicron. We know that Omicron has already mutated away from vaccine protection and so if it continues to mutate, which it probably will, it will be even further away from protection.”

Roper said that including more proteins in the updated vaccine could help make it more stable.

“Measles, mumps, rubella, all of those vaccines that are really effective have multiple proteins in them that your immune response can target. So, if one of them mutates away, it doesn’t matter so much because you can still attack all of the other proteins of the virus.”

As long as the virus is spreading, it’s mutating too. That’s why Roper encourages people to get available shots. Those shots will hopefully give vaccine-makers time to combat the present variant before another comes this way.

“We really want to get everybody vaccinated, get this virus under control so it will just become a little normal virus that we have,” Roper said.

