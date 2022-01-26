Advertisement

Healthcare expert supports Pfizer’s Omicron vaccine study

General view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, file)(Virginia Mayo | AP)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Newly boosted against COVID-19, Bill Edwardson of Onslow County said if it comes to it, he’d get a future vaccine focused on the highly contagious Omicron variant.

“I leave those kinds of decisions up to people that know what they’re doing,” Edwardson said.

On Tuesday, scientists with Pfizer said a trial for a vaccine that would specifically protect against Omicron is underway.

Dr. Rachel Roper, East Carolina University microbiology and immunology professor, said the trial is a good move despite evidence that the variant has peaked.

Roper said that including more proteins in the updated vaccine could help make it more stable.

As long as the virus is spreading, it’s mutating too. That’s why Roper encourages people to get available shots. Those shots will hopefully give vaccine-makers time to combat the present variant before another comes this way.

“We really want to get everybody vaccinated, get this virus under control so it will just become a little normal virus that we have,” Roper said.

