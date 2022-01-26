Havelock police looking for driver who hit school bus and kept going

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Havelock are asking for your help in tracking down a driver who hit a school bus and kept going.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday near Havelock Middle School.

There were approximately 20 children on the school bus, but police say no one was injured and there was minor damage to the school bus.

Police say an elderly-looking white woman was driving the white Toyota Highlander that was last seen heading east on Webb Boulevard.

If you have information on the hit and run you should call the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.