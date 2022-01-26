Advertisement

Havelock police looking for driver who hit school bus and kept going

(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Havelock are asking for your help in tracking down a driver who hit a school bus and kept going.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday near Havelock Middle School.

There were approximately 20 children on the school bus, but police say no one was injured and there was minor damage to the school bus.

Police say an elderly-looking white woman was driving the white Toyota Highlander that was last seen heading east on Webb Boulevard.

If you have information on the hit and run you should call the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Mandy Cohen
Former state health secretary taking CEO position with health care company
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said it happened around 1:00 a.m.
Yacht runs aground on Ocracoke Island
Us-64 mobile home crash
Mobile home crash blocks traffic on US-64 near Zebulon
Darius Sessoms -- Cannon Hinnant
State seeking death penalty for man accused of killing 5-year-old Wilson boy
The deputy was critically injured nearly three weeks ago when his cruiser hydroplaned.
Bertie County deputy critically injured in accident three weeks ago returns home

Latest News

Fire
Possible arson investigation underway in Duplin County
Fire breaks out at Lenoir County store
Former state health secretary taking CEO position with health care company
Former state health secretary taking CEO position with health care company
Attorney General sues company over scam phone calls