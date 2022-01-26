Advertisement

Former Rocky Mount city manager to be paid $205,000 as consultant

Rocky Mount announced last Thursday that Rochelle Small-Toney would retire next month.
Rocky Mount announced last Thursday that Rochelle Small-Toney would retire next month.(WITN)
Jan. 26, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An embattled city manager will be paid more than $200,000 as part of her separation agreement.

Rocky Mount announced last Thursday that Rochelle Small-Toney would retire next month. Until then, she would be on paid administrative leave.

Small-Toney has been head of city government in Rocky Mount since 2017.

She was the subject of a critical State Auditor’s report in 2020, while in 2019 city council met behind closed doors after the city manager came under fire for hiring practices and questionable renovations to her office.

Under the agreement, Small-Toney will be paid $205,690.56 to be a consultant for the city for six months. That compensation is equivalent to a year’s salary for Small-Toney.

The agreement, which Small-Toney signed today, says she will act “as an independent contractor, provide consulting services, including, without limitation, services related to the transition of management responsibilities to an interim City Manager, to the City.”

The document says the former city manager agrees not to sue the city, and that both sides agree not to disparage one another.

It also says the city would only say that Small-Toney retired from the city, effective February 28th.

Former Assistant City Manager Peter Varney was sworn in Monday as interim city manager for Rocky Mount.

