Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Lenoir County store

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a small store caught on fire early Wednesday morning.

Spokesman for Lenoir County Bryan Hanks says the fire happened around 4 a.m. at the store Tienda Edith on Highway 55 West near Seven Springs. Hanks says when the Seven Springs Fire Department arrived, the store was covered in flames.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and no firefighters were hurt.

The building is a total loss. Firefighters are still investigating what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Mandy Cohen
Former state health secretary taking CEO position with health care company
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said it happened around 1:00 a.m.
Yacht runs aground on Ocracoke Island
Us-64 mobile home crash
Mobile home crash blocks traffic on US-64 near Zebulon
Darius Sessoms -- Cannon Hinnant
State seeking death penalty for man accused of killing 5-year-old Wilson boy
The deputy was critically injured nearly three weeks ago when his cruiser hydroplaned.
Bertie County deputy critically injured in accident three weeks ago returns home

Latest News

Former state health secretary taking CEO position with health care company
Former state health secretary taking CEO position with health care company
Attorney General sues company over scam phone calls
Yacht runs aground on Ocracoke Island
Yacht runs aground on Ocracoke Island
Two men from out of state arrested with more than 11 pounds of meth
Two men from out of state arrested with more than 11 pounds of meth