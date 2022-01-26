Fire breaks out at Lenoir County store

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a small store caught on fire early Wednesday morning.

Spokesman for Lenoir County Bryan Hanks says the fire happened around 4 a.m. at the store Tienda Edith on Highway 55 West near Seven Springs. Hanks says when the Seven Springs Fire Department arrived, the store was covered in flames.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and no firefighters were hurt.

The building is a total loss. Firefighters are still investigating what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.